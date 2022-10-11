 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
NC A&T, WSSU march through Disney World

  • Jessie Pounds

N.C. A&T and Winston Salem State University bands marched through Walt Disney World this past weekend. 

They were among four bands from historically Black colleges or universities that served as honorary grand marshals in parades at Magic Kingdom Park on Saturday, according to a news release from Disney World. The other two bands were Alcorn State and Delaware State. 

The bands were taking part in HBCU Week, which also includes a large college fair and on-the-spot scholarship offers. This is the first year the event has taken place at the park. 

The four bands also performed at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex on Sunday. Although the performance was dubbed "Battle of the Bands," it was a showcase rather than a competition, and no winner was crowned. 

Contact Jessie Pounds at 336-373-7002 and follow @JessiePounds on Twitter.​

