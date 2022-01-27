N.C. Folk Festival, Elsewhere each to receive $150,000 American Rescue Plan grants

GREENSBORO — The N.C. Folk Festival and Elsewhere living museum each will receive an American Rescue Plan grant of $150,000 from the National Endowment for the Arts to help the arts and cultural sector recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.
The NEA announced Thursday that the two are among 567 arts organizations recommended for grants totaling $57,750,000.
"Recommended" means organizations have been approved for a grant and will be working with the NEA grant office to finalize the award, the NEA said.
The arts sector has been hard-hit by the pandemic, which in 2021 prompted the cancellation of live entertainment worldwide. Although many events have returned in recent months, the arts sector continues to feel the effect of cancellations and cutbacks.
These grants can be used to save jobs and to fund operations and facilities, health and safety supplies, and marketing and promotional efforts to encourage attendance and participation.
Elsewhere and the festival are among 10 organizations in North Carolina that will receive grants totaling $1 million. Others include Culture Mill in Saxapahaw, which will receive $50,000. The $150,000 grants are the maximum amounts to be awarded.
Elsewhere is a living museum, international artist residency and collaborative learning laboratory in a former thrift store at 606 S. Elm St.
The free annual N.C. Folk Festival will be held Sept. 9-11 this year in center city. It offers three days of performing groups representing a diverse array of cultural traditions from around the world on multiple stages.
It also offers a makers marketplace, regional and ethnic foods and festival merchandise.
“This funding positions us to plan for sustainability and the future visioning of our organization so that we can continue to contribute to the cultural vibrancy of our community for years to come," Amy Grossmann, festival president and chief executive officer, said in a news release.
The festival will use the $150,000 over two years to support operational expenses in support of staff and crew compensation, and for performer fees to folk and traditional artists participating in the festival and other public programs.
The N.C. Folk Festival is a nonprofit organization that produces the annual festival with the city of Greensboro. Although the 2020 festival was presented virtually because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2021 festival attracted about 85,000 people to downtown.
While the festival is free to attend, it costs about $1 million to produce each year. Sponsorships, grants and donations cover the cost.
“Like so many other arts organizations in Greensboro and across the country, we are still rebuilding the financial and human resources needed to reignite our public programming, which for us includes producing a world-class festival that honors and celebrates diverse cultural traditions,” Grossmann said in the news release.
This grant is in addition to a $30,000 NEA grant to the festival and $15,000 to Elsewhere, that were announced two weeks ago. The festival will use its grant to produce this year's event.
The $150,000 is the first grant funding that the folk festival will receive from the American Rescue Plan, Grossmann said.
The American Rescue Plan was signed into law in March 2021 when the NEA was provided $135 million for the arts sector.
This is the third installment of grants announced.
In April 2021, the NEA announced $52 million (40 percent) in ARP funding would be allocated to 62 state, jurisdictional and regional arts organizations for regranting through their respective programs.
The second installment in November 2021 allocated $20.2 million to 66 local arts agencies for sub-granting to local artists and art organizations.
To learn more, visit www.arts.gov/COVID-19/the-american-rescue-plan.
To learn more about the N.C. Folk Festival, visit ncfolkfest.com. To learn more about Elsewhere, visit elsewheremuseum.org.
