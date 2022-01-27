N.C. Folk Festival, Elsewhere each to receive $150,000 American Rescue Plan grants

GREENSBORO — The N.C. Folk Festival and Elsewhere living museum each will receive an American Rescue Plan grant of $150,000 from the National Endowment for the Arts to help the arts and cultural sector recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The NEA announced Thursday that the two are among 567 arts organizations recommended for grants totaling $57,750,000.

"Recommended" means organizations have been approved for a grant and will be working with the NEA grant office to finalize the award, the NEA said.

The arts sector has been hard-hit by the pandemic, which in 2021 prompted the cancellation of live entertainment worldwide. Although many events have returned in recent months, the arts sector continues to feel the effect of cancellations and cutbacks.

These grants can be used to save jobs and to fund operations and facilities, health and safety supplies, and marketing and promotional efforts to encourage attendance and participation.

Elsewhere and the festival are among 10 organizations in North Carolina that will receive grants totaling $1 million. Others include Culture Mill in Saxapahaw, which will receive $50,000. The $150,000 grants are the maximum amounts to be awarded.