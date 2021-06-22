 Skip to main content
N.C. on track to pick up more litter than ever before from along state roads
N.C. on track to pick up more litter than ever before from along state roads

Trash Pick Up

Volunteers pick up trash along a section of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard near Gillespie Park Elementary School in Greensboro on Monday. The United Way of Greater Greensboro and The Volunteer Center of the Triad planned the Triad United Way’s Day of Action.

 WOODY MARSHALL, NEWS & RECORD

GREENSBORO — Tired of litterbugs? You’re not alone.

So far this year, state crews, contractors and volunteers have collected more than 7 million pounds of litter statewide, according to a release from the N.C. Department of Transportation.

That puts the state on track to break the previous record of 10.5 million pounds of trash collected in 2019. Last year, 6.3 million pounds of litter were collected, according to the release.

NCDOT says prevention is the key to eliminate those unsightly fast-food cartons, loose cushions and even couches that end up littering the state’s roads.

Securing your load before driving, clearing loose items from your truck bed and keeping a trash bag in your vehicle to dispose of litter can help, the department said.

People also can report litterers through an app set up by the NCDOT. The Swat-A-Litterbug app allows users to report someone when they see trash being thrown from a vehicle.

Using information from the license plate number, the state Highway Patrol will notify the owner of the vehicle about the littering offense, as well as the penalties for littering and a note urging them to help keep North Carolina clean.

The app can be accessed by visiting ncdot.gov/litter. First time mobile users will get pop-up instructions on how to add a shortcut to their phone’s home screen. This icon will take users directly to the Swat-A-Litterbug form.

