N.C. opens COVID-19 vaccine for Group Three front-line workers. Exactly who does that include?

With the introduction of a one-shot Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, North Carolina opened vaccinations to front-line workers in Group Three this week.

Here's what we know about who will be eligible for a shot and when that starts.

Question: When will Group Three front-line workers get vaccines?

Answer: Gov. Roy Cooper and N.C DHHS Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen previously planned to open vaccinations for the overall Group Three on March 10, but because of availability of the new Johnson & Johnson vaccine, eligibility for Group Three front-line essential workers started Wednesday.

Q: Can all front-line workers get vaccinated starting on this earlier date?

A: Most can, but there are a couple of qualifiers.

Front-line workers must be listed in one of eight "essential sectors" (more on that below) and they must be "in-person" at their place of work. In other words, if you are in an "essential sector" but work from home, you will need to wait a bit longer for the vaccine.