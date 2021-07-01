 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
N.C. Zoo announces names of red wolf pups from one of three litters born in April
0 Comments
alert top story

N.C. Zoo announces names of red wolf pups from one of three litters born in April

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Red Wolf pups named

The N.C. Zoo's newest Red Wolf pups now have names: Eno, Harper, Pearl, Warrior, Fisher and Catawba.

 Hannah Tulloch, N.C. Zoo, provided

ASHEBORO — Meet Eno, Harper, Pearl, Warrior, Fisher and Catawba.

The six red wolf pups were born in April, part of three litters born at the N.C. Zoo during a three-day span that produced 12 pups in all, the zoo said in a news release. The names are based on rivers in the Southeastern U.S. where critically endangered red wolves used to range and were among 10 options that keepers provided for the public to choose from during an online poll.

The North Carolina Zoo said that three litters of red wolves, a total 12 pups, were born over three days at the end of April 2021. All of the pups and their mothers are healthy and doing well, zoo officials said.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The pups were born to first-time father and mother Flint and Sassy.

The zoo said it will announce soon the names of the pups born in the other two litters in April.

The zoo now has 35 red wolves in its breeding program, making it the second-largest pack in the U.S. after Point Defiance Zoo and Aquarium in Tacoma, Washington, the zoo said.

With only 15-20 red wolves in the wild, all in eastern North Carolina, they are considered the most endangered canid in the world, the zoo said.

Find out more about the zoo and its programs at www.nczoo.org.

0 Comments

Watch Now: Related Video

China marks 100 years of the Communist Party with lavish ceremony

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Guilford County Schools discusses safety after series of vitriolic emails and voicemails targeting district leaders, superintendent
Education

Guilford County Schools discusses safety after series of vitriolic emails and voicemails targeting district leaders, superintendent

In one email, a "Proud Boy" tells Guilford schools officials to fire themselves "or else." It was one of many messages received by the district after a rally by a local group pushing the school board to reopen meetings to the public. They want to be able to discuss in person various concerns, including whether "critical race theory" is being used locally.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News