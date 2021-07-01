N.C. Zoo announces names of red wolf pups from one of three litters born in April

ASHEBORO — Meet Eno, Harper, Pearl, Warrior, Fisher and Catawba.

The six red wolf pups were born in April, part of three litters born at the N.C. Zoo during a three-day span that produced 12 pups in all, the zoo said in a news release. The names are based on rivers in the Southeastern U.S. where critically endangered red wolves used to range and were among 10 options that keepers provided for the public to choose from during an online poll.

The pups were born to first-time father and mother Flint and Sassy.

The zoo said it will announce soon the names of the pups born in the other two litters in April.

The zoo now has 35 red wolves in its breeding program, making it the second-largest pack in the U.S. after Point Defiance Zoo and Aquarium in Tacoma, Washington, the zoo said.

With only 15-20 red wolves in the wild, all in eastern North Carolina, they are considered the most endangered canid in the world, the zoo said.

Find out more about the zoo and its programs at www.nczoo.org.