N.C. Zoo asks public to vote for names of 6 American red wolf pups

ASHEBORO — The Zoo is seeking help from the public in naming six American red wolf pups born in April, the North Carolina Zoo said in a news release.

The red wolf litter is the first litter to be born in the wolves' public habitat in two decades. Typically, litters are born in the red wolf breeding area, the Zoo said.

The pups were born as a part of the Zoo's red wolf breeding program. There were three litters with a total of 12 pups born within three days from April 28 to April 30, but for now, the public is only voting on names for the six pups born to parents Flint and Sassy.

The names to choose from, chosen by the Zoo's red wolf keepers, are all based on rivers in the southeastern U.S. where critically endangered red wolves used to range, the Zoo said.

People are invited to pick out their favorite six names from the list: Catawba, Edisto, Haw, Harper, Warrior, Eno, Fisher, Pearl, Waccamaw and Swannanoa.

Voting is open online through June 28 at 4 p.m. People can also access the poll through the Zoo's website.