N.C. Zoo asks public to vote for names of 6 American red wolf pups
N.C. Zoo asks public to vote for names of 6 American red wolf pups

red wolves

There are 12 new red wolf pups at the North Carolina Zoo. 

 Courtesy of Nathan Burns with the North Carolina Zoo

ASHEBORO — The Zoo is seeking help from the public in naming six American red wolf pups born in April, the North Carolina Zoo said in a news release. 

The red wolf litter is the first litter to be born in the wolves' public habitat in two decades. Typically, litters are born in the red wolf breeding area, the Zoo said. 

The North Carolina Zoo said that three litters of red wolves, a total 12 pups, were born over three days at the end of April 2021. All of the pups and their mothers are healthy and doing well, zoo officials said.

The pups were born as a part of the Zoo's red wolf breeding program. There were three litters with a total of 12 pups born within three days from April 28 to April 30, but for now, the public is only voting on names for the six pups born to parents Flint and Sassy. 

The names to choose from, chosen by the Zoo's red wolf keepers, are all based on rivers in the southeastern U.S. where critically endangered red wolves used to range, the Zoo said.

People are invited to pick out their favorite six names from the list: Catawba, Edisto, Haw, Harper, Warrior, Eno, Fisher, Pearl, Waccamaw and Swannanoa.

Voting is open online through June 28 at 4 p.m. People can also access the poll through the Zoo's website

With the birth of the new pups, the Zoo's breeding program now has 35 red wolves, making it the second largest pack in the country. Only 15 to 20 red wolves remain in the wild, all in the eastern part of the state. Red wolves are considered the most endangered animals of their type in the world, the Zoo said. 

To learn more about the Zoo's red wolf program, visit www.nczoo.org

