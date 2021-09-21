 Skip to main content
N. Elm at Greensboro Urban Loop connection to close overnight several days this week, DOT says
GREENSBORO — North Elm Street will close overnight several nights this week as part of work connected to the Urban Loop, state transportation officials said.

To safely work on bridges that will one day carry Interstate 840 traffic, the contractor plans to close North Elm Street at the highway crossing from 10 p.m. Monday-Thursday nights until 5 a.m. the next mornings, N.C. Department of Transportation said in a news release.

During the closures, traffic will be detoured along Old Lake Jeannette Road, North Church Street and Pisgah Church Road to access points on either side of the work zone.

DOT said drivers should plan ahead for the detours and be careful while near the work zone.

