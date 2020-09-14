Updated: 5:38 p.m.
HIGH POINT — Authorities have released more details in a crash Sunday night that killed two people and injured four others.
Joshua Kole Norris and Nehemiah Pratt, both 18 years old and from High Point, died in the 8:10 p.m. crash, according to a release from High Point police.
Authorities said a 2020 Nissan Altima driven by 21-year-old Malachi Dulin was going 80 to 100 mph north on Johnson Street when it approached Oakview Road. Dulin's vehicle struck the passenger side of Norris' southbound 2012 Nissan Altima, which was turning left onto Oakview, police said.
Norris and Pratt were both wearing seatbelts and there was no indication of speeding or impairment, according to the release.
Dulin of High Point was taken to Moses Cone Hospital with serious injuries that were not life-threatening.
His passenger, Starr Yushowna Lowe, 19, of Greensboro, was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center with serious injuries that were not life-threatening, according to the release. Lowe was not wearing a seatbelt.
Two other passengers in Norris' vehicle also were injured. Cameron Kathuria, 18, of High Point, was taken to High Point Regional Medical Center with minor injuries. He was wearing a seatbelt. Ardshad Tomlin, 20, of High Point, was taken to Wake Forest Baptist with serious injuries and was in critical condition, police said. Tomlin was not wearing a seatbelt.
Speeding is the primary factor in the crash, police said, noting the residential area has a 45 mph speed limit.
The department's Crash Reconstruction Team is investigating the crash and charges are likely to be filed.
Norris and Pratt are the 11th and 12th traffic fatalities in High Point this year. There have been six traffic fatalities in the city since Aug. 29, police said.
Posted 9:23 a.m.
