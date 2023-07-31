GREENSBORO — A judge on Friday dismissed a federal lawsuit filed in March against the city and a police officer accused of fatally shooting a teenager during a traffic stop last year.

U.S. District Court Judge Catherine Eagles dismissed the wrongful death lawsuit filed by Wakita Doriety, the mother of 17-year-old Nasanto Crenshaw, who was shot to death on Aug. 21, 2022.

“We’re following the process of the law,” City Attorney Chuck Watts said about the lawsuit’s dismissal.

Attorney Harry Daniels responded on Doriety's behalf Friday: "Respectfully, we believe the court got it wrong and we will be filing an appeal ... We strongly believe that the clear and convincing evidence shows an unlawful killing of Nasanto, and we believe that the Court of Appeals will see it our way. Our pursuit for justice for Nasanto Crenshaw is far from over."

Guilford County District Attorney Avery Crump announced in late March that she would not pursue criminal charges against the officer.

“After careful review, although tragic, the use of deadly force by Cpl. (M.L.) Sletten under these circumstances was justified,” according to a statement from Crump’s office.

Per departmental policy, Sletten was placed on administrative duty after the shooting. The police department later publicly released, with the court's approval, all 104 recordings from the incident, including footage from 63 cameras worn by officers and 41 dashboard cameras.

During a news conference in March, Daniels and attorney Chimeaka White described Crenshaw's death as an “unlawful killing of a young Black male.”

For Doriety, the teenager was her youngest of six children.

“That was my baby,” she said in March about the last time she spoke with her son. “I never seen my child again until he was in a coffin.”

The August 2022 tragedy took place at 9:08 p.m. According to police, Crenshaw’s vehicle was stopped “for a traffic violation” in the 4900 block of West Market Street.

“Moments later, it was determined the vehicle was stolen,” the police department said in a news release. “As the officer approached the stopped vehicle, the vehicle fled from the traffic stop. The officer attempted to stop the car again and multiple occupants fled from it.

“While the officer was attempting to detain the vehicle and remaining occupants, the suspect vehicle struck the police car. The vehicle then accelerated, and the officer discharged their weapon.”

Crenshaw was pronounced dead at the scene.

The wrongful death lawsuit contends Sletten used excessive force. Attorneys for Doriety said the teenager was unarmed and posed no threat to the officer.

In April, police department spokeswoman Josie Cambareri said when the use of force results in a loss of life “there is tremendous impact on those directly involved — the families, the officers and the greater community.”