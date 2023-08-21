GREENSBORO — Attorneys for the mother of Nasanto Crenshaw filed a notice of appeal on Thursday after a judge recently dismissed a federal lawsuit against the city and a police officer who fatally shot the teen last year.

“Our pursuit of justice for Nasanto Crenshaw is far from over,” Atlanta attorney Harry Daniels said in a written statement. “Respectfully, we believe the court got it wrong. We strongly believe that the video clearly shows that Nasanto’s killing was unnecessary and illegal and we’re convinced the Court of Appeals will see it our way.”

City Attorney Chuck Watts declined comment when contacted on Friday.

Guilford County District Attorney Avery Crump announced in late March that she would not pursue criminal charges against the officer. “After careful review, although tragic, the use of deadly force by Cpl. (M.L.) Sletten under these circumstances was justified,” according to a statement from Crump’s office.

Per departmental policy, Sletten was placed on administrative duty after the shooting. The police department later publicly released, with the court’s approval, all 104 recordings from the incident, including footage from 63 cameras worn by officers and 41 dashboard cameras.

During a news conference in March, Daniels and attorney Chimeaka White described Crenshaw’s death as an “unlawful killing of a young Black male.”

For Wakita Doriety, the teenager was her youngest of six children.

Sletten returned to active duty after the department’s internal investigation was completed. The department has not publicly released any findings from that investigation because it is considered a personnel matter.

The August 2022 tragedy took place at 9:08 p.m. According to police, Crenshaw’s vehicle was stopped “for a traffic violation” in the 4900 block of West Market Street.

“Moments later, it was determined the vehicle was stolen,” the police department said in a news release. “As the officer approached the stopped vehicle, the vehicle fled from the traffic stop. The officer attempted to stop the car again and multiple occupants fled from it.

“While the officer was attempting to detain the vehicle and remaining occupants, the suspect vehicle struck the police car. The vehicle then accelerated, and the officer discharged their weapon.”

Crenshaw was pronounced dead at the scene.

The wrongful death lawsuit contends Sletten used excessive force.

Attorneys for Doriety said the teenager was unarmed and posed no threat to the officer.