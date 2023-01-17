Natalie, a southern white rhino at the N.C. Zoo, was euthanized last week

ASHEBORO — A southern white rhinoceros at the North Carolina Zoo was euthanized on Jan. 10 after a period of declining health, the North Carolina Zoo announced in a news release Tuesday.

Zookeepers said Natalie, 30, had a personality that matched her size, which was more than 4,000 pounds. Southern white rhinos are the second-largest land mammal after elephants.

Natalie was treated for chronic kidney failure, anemia and multisystemic disease for the past several months, according to the release.

“Unfortunately, her health was in a steep decline despite treatment efforts, which led to a decrease in quality of life,” Dr. Tim Georoff, an associate veterinarian for zoo, said in the release. “This week, the animal care and vet teams made the difficult decision to euthanize Natalie when treatment efforts were no longer effective."

Georoff said the full pathology report will provide more information about Natalie’s condition in the coming weeks.

Natalie arrived at the N.C. Zoo with her son Lyonnel in 2007. She had previously lived most of her life at White Oak Conservation Center in Florida, where she gave birth to two males named Tony and Dominique. All three of her offspring are still living at other accredited zoos in North America.

Southern white rhinos are the most social of the rhino species and live together in groupings called "crashes." Rhinos in the wild live into their early 30s and can live into their early 40s under human care, according to the release.

The N.C. Zoo now has a rhino crash of seven females — Linda, Kit, Abby, Nandi, Bonnie, Jojo and Mguu.

Natalie was a tough, independent female when she arrived at the zoo who gradually softened through the years, animal management supervisor Jade Tuttle said in the release. “She was an experienced mother and took on the ‘auntie’ role with our first set of calves in 2020 as they started to disperse from their mothers,” Tuttle said.

“She was a very smart rhino, often leaving us wondering who was training whom," Tuttle said. "In her declining health, she began to seek out affection from staff and was dedicated to her bestie, rhino Abby. Her wild spirit was one of a kind, and she will be missed by our crash.”

Southern white rhinos were hunted to near extinction by the beginning of the 20th century for their horns, which some erroneously believe provide medicinal benefits. Rhino horn is made up of keratin, the same material that makes up human fingernails and hair. Today, populations in the wild (about 20,000) still face significant threats from poaching and habitat loss, the zoo said.

Southern white rhinos have two horns, grow to 12 to 13 feet long and measure up to six feet from hoof to shoulder. They weigh between 4,000 and 5,000 pounds at full maturity.

They are herbivores and graze on grass, which helps maintain the diverse African grasslands, increase plant diversity and provide grazing areas for other animals that share their natural habitat: the savannahs of Africa. They have a similar diet at the zoo, according to the release, getting most of their food while grazing the 40 acres of the Watani Grasslands.

Donations in remembrance of Natalie and for rhino conservation worldwide can be made by visiting online at N.C. Zoo Society Anti-Poaching Programs.