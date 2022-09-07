National gathering of social justice groups is a chance for Greensboro to 'show off'

GREENSBORO — The city is teeming with more than the usual throng of community builders and social justice advocates this week.

North Carolina for Community and Justice of the Piedmont Triad, which fights bias, bigotry and racism, is hosting a conference for its "sister organizations" through Friday.

It is the first in-person national gathering of The National Federation for Just Communities since 2019 and the start of the pandemic. The network of professional organizations from across the country were originally members of the now-dissolved organization first known as the National Conference of Christians and Jews and later as the National Conference for Community and Justice. Over the next few days they will share ideas and discuss ways to strengthen their communities.

"The work is challenging," said Ivan Canada, NCCJ's executive director and the immediate past president of the national group. "It can sometimes feel like a lonely place to be in."

NCCJ is best known for Anytown, a youth leadership summer camp, and carries a legacy of one of the few longstanding human relations organizations still flourishing as others have shut their doors.

Each of the National Federation organizations is doing very similar work in communities across the country.

They see inclusion and justice for all as an attainable practice in every community.

Canada admits having the gathering in Greensboro has given the local organization the opportunity to show off the city's history and "gems," including the Magnolia House, where the group held it's opening reception, and the International Civil Rights Center & Museum — where the group toured the historic lunch counter where four N.C. A&T freshmen are credited with launching a national sit-in movement.

The group is also scheduled to go on an Underground Railroad tour in the woods of Guilford College.

"These experiences help us think about the history of the work we are doing," Canada said. "I think it’s also an opportunity for us to show off what Greensboro has in this space in terms of diversity and inclusion and civil rights history — and it’s rich here."