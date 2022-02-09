National Guard to help with staffing at Cone Health's Alamance Regional Medical Center

BURLINGTON — Alamance Regional Medical Center is getting some staffing help thanks to the N.C. National Guard.

Cone Health said its Alamance hospital will get 25 guard members to help during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, which has strained hospitals, especially in recent months with the rise of the omicron variant.

While COVID-19 cases continue to decline across the state, the numbers remain high in the region surrounding Alamance Regional, Cone said in a news release.

Guard members will work from Thursday through at least March 4 and will work shifts around the clock. They will perform basic clinical and administrative duties, such as vital sign checks, data entry, COVID-19 testing and meal delivery, among others, Cone Health said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Their assistance will bring relief to Cone Health’s frontline workers and allow doctors and nurses to focus solely on their hands-on work with patients, Cone Health said.

“As we reach the other side of this most recent surge, the National Guard’s assistance will give staff the relief they need to see this community through,” Alamance Regional President Mark Gordon said in the release.