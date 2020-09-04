GREENSBORO — National Night Out, a community event that helps law enforcement connect with the neighborhoods they serve, won't be celebrated this year after all.
The annual event, normally celebrated in August, had been pushed to October this year because of concerns with the coronavirus pandemic. The Greensboro Police Department said Friday in a news release it is canceling its activities for this year's event.
The police department will contact any neighborhoods that have already registered to help them connect with their community resource officer and to provide options to engage virtually.
While there won't be in-person events, to mark the annual community get-together, the department is asking neighborhoods to share photos from previous years. Photos will be posted the first week in October on the police department's social media accounts.
The department plans celebrate National Night Out in 2021.
For more information about Greensboro's program, and to share photos, contact the Office of Community Engagement at communityengagement@greensboro-nc.gov.
