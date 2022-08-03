NC A&T awarded $23.7 million federal grant for project focusing on job training

GREENSBORO — The U.S. Department of Commerce has awarded N.C. A&T a $23.7 million grant as part of the American Rescue Plan's Good Job Challenge.

The university is expected to make an announcement later this morning.

The grant was among 32 awarded from the $500 million challenge administered by the Commerce Department’s Economic Development Administration and will enable communities across the country to invest in innovative approaches to workforce development.

N.C. A&T's project, called STEPs4GROWTH, aims to train workers in 16 distressed counties in the state by using mobile training units in rural areas to remove barriers to access and meet workers where they are, according to information provided by the university. This coalition’s efforts can be used as a replicable model for providing quality, demand-driven training for the growing clean energy sector across the U.S., officials said.

The winning projects were selected from a competitive pool of 509 applicants and are designed to increase the supply of trained workers in key industries essential to U.S. supply chains, global competitiveness, and regional development, according to a news release about the grant awards.

This story will be updated as more details become available today.