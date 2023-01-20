NC A&T professor to chair panel for EPA's Michael Regan — his former student

GREENSBORO — EPA Michael Regan will continue to get some expert guidance from one of his former N.C. A&T professors.

Godfrey A. Uzochukwu was recently named chair of the Science Advisory Board Clean Air Status and Trends Network review panel. The network was established by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency in 1991 to assess the effectiveness of emission reduction programs.

“When Administrator Regan was my student, I pushed and worked him very hard. We created a vision together and I told him not to be afraid to jump in,” said Uzochukwu, a professor in the College of Agriculture and Environmental Sciences at A&T. “My mission is to get people to where they need to be. Regan is doing a great job and it is good news to be able to help him change policies.”

Regan was his undergraduate assistant, according to an A&T news release.

Uzochukwu has taught nearly 12,000 students during his more than 30-year tenure at A&T. He was named to the Science Advisory Board in 2021, along with 46 experts from various fields, to assist in advising Regan on how to address issues affecting public health and the environment.

“Science helps us make informed decisions. If the science is not there, that means there can be no improvement,” Uzochukwu said. “We also look through this environmental justice lens to determine who is impacted and how.”

The advisory board has focused on any source or substance that is toxic or hazardous including PFAS (per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances), lead exposure and drinking water contaminants, as well as how renewable fuels can be used to enhance people’s quality of life.

Uzochukwu brings expertise in science, strategy and leadership as a licensed soil specialist.

“I put myself in the middle of it all. My background is more than soil environmental sciences, it also includes environmental justice,” he said. “When I came to A&T, I came with a vision to expand and create programs that can have an environmental impact.”

Uzochukwu is the founding director of the campuswide Interdisciplinary Waste Management Institute at A&T, established in 1995 in response to the challenge that 90% of toxic dump chemicals in landfills are found in Black and Latino communities, according to A&T's news release. More than 2,300 students have since graduated from various degree programs with a certificate in waste management.

“There are so many issues that affect our health, including air, water and soil pollution and other environmental challenges,” Uzochukwu said. “Our next generation of graduates are thinking differently and more importantly, they are pushing beyond the boundaries of our current knowledge to improve environmental quality.”