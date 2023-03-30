GREENSBORO — As part of an ongoing partnership to build connections in the fashion world, N.C. A&T's fashion merchandising and design program will welcome representatives from Tiffany & Co. and fashion agency Harlem’s Fashion Row on Friday for a career panel discussion.
In June 2022, Tiffany & Co. and Harlem’s Fashion Row announced a yearlong collaboration with A&T’s fashion program, part of the College of Agriculture and Environmental Sciences (CAES), for a 10-week lecture series called “Tenacity Talks.”
Company representatives — including Harlem’s Fashion Row CEO and founder Brandice Daniel — will also view a student showcase in Benbow Hall that features the work of the graduating class.
