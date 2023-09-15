GREENSBORO — NC A&T and Greensboro are awaiting the arrival of Vice President Kamala Harris today on her “Fight for Our Freedoms College Tour.”

All lane of Interstate 40-East are blocked by police cars in the area around Piedmont Triad International Airport. Around 1:30 p.m., traffic was backing up all the way to the Piedmont Triad Farmers Market.

The visit to the largest historically Black college and university in the country is a first for Harris, an HBCU graduate who is focusing on what she says are key issues that disproportionately affect young people — from reproductive freedom and gun safety to climate change and voting rights.

Joining the country’s first Black vice president is A&T graduate Michael Regan, the first African-American man to lead the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

The event is only open to students and the media, who must register in advance.

Harris had visited the Triad as a presidential contender. In 2019, Harris was a U.S. senator from California who spoke at Smith High School before President Joe Biden won the nomination and added her to the ticket.

In 2021 she visited the International Civil Rights Center & Museum in the old F.W. Woolworth store, where four A&T freshmen staged their historic 1960 sit-in at the segregated lunch counter. She also met with students at GTCC’s Advanced Manufacturing campus while promoting the Biden administration’s American Jobs Plan.

Harris' tour launched Thursday at Hampton University in Virginia and includes stops at Morehouse College in Atlanta and the University of Wisconsin-Madison, according to a press release from the White House.