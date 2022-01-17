NC doulas guide new parents through birth and beyond

Many people in the Research Triangle area don’t have family to be with them during their pregnancy, since there are many young professionals and university students who recently moved here, Pye said.

“A lot of people are not from here,” Pye said. “They don't have family. And so they much prefer having one safe, trained professional person as opposed to grandma, grandpa, auntie and uncle coming on planes, trains and automobiles.”

That’s where a doula can come in and offer the guidance and support people need during and after pregnancy.

Affording a doula

As beneficial as doula services can be, they can also be expensive. In order to afford doulas services, some clients have to get creative, Kimble said.

“I've heard of people selling their car,” Kimble said. “People sell stuff, they would GoFundMe their baby registry instead of gifts … They find a way and that's what mothers do.”

Other pregnant people fund their doula services with gift certificates, Pye said, or they ask grandparents or other relatives to fund their doula support. Some doulas also volunteer their time to clients.