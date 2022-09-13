NC Folk Festival announces winning 50/50 raffle ticket. Winner has 10 days to claim prize.

GREENSBORO — The N.C. Folk Festival wrapped up on Sunday, but there's still some unfinished business.
No one has claimed the prize for the 50/50 raffle. Organizers announced Monday night that the winning ticket number is 0001742.
The winner gets half of the $3,820 raised. The rest goes to the festival.
Festival organizers said they're pleased with the participation for their first 50/50 raffle.
The person with the winning ticket has 10 days from the announcement to contact the festival to claim the prize, organizers said Tuesday. If the ticket holder does not respond in that time, a new winner will be chosen.
The winner should contact the festival at 336-265-6943 or
info@ncfolkfestival.com. There's also an FAQ posted online about the raffle.
PHOTOS: Final day of North Carolina Folk Festival
The Rumble band's front man Second Chief Joseph Boudreaux Jr. performs a New Orleans style Mardi Gras and Indian funk as the NC Folk Festival wraps up its three-day event Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Greensboro, N.C.
LYNN HEY, FOR THE NEWS & RECORD
Fans of the band Futurebirds cheer as the group performs under the City Stage tent as the N.C. Folk Festival wraps up Sunday in Greensboro.
LYNN HEY, FOR THE NEWS & RECORD
Volunteer Claretta Witherspoon works the bucket brigade asking for donations for the free three-day festival as the NC Folk Festival wraps up Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Greensboro, N.C.
LYNN HEY, FOR THE NEWS & RECORD
Volunteer Claretta Witherspoon works the bucket brigade asking for donations for the free three-day festival as the NC Folk Festival wraps up Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Greensboro, N.C.
LYNN HEY, FOR THE NEWS & RECORD
The NC Folk Festival wraps up its three-day event Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Greensboro, N.C.
LYNN HEY, FOR THE NEWS & RECORD
Fans of the band, Futurebirds, cheer them on as they perform under the City Stage tent as the NC Folk Festival wraps up Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Greensboro, N.C.
LYNN HEY, FOR THE NEWS & RECORD
The NC Folk Festival wraps up its three-day event Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Greensboro, N.C.
LYNN HEY, FOR THE NEWS & RECORD
Mark Stepnowski (top) and Wayne VanEgmond begin the work of dismantling signs as the NC Folk Festival wraps up its three-day event Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Greensboro, N.C.
LYNN HEY, FOR THE NEWS & RECORD
Amy Grossman, president and CEO of the N.C. Folk Festival makes announcements at the Old Courthouse Stage as the NC Folk Festival wraps up its three-day event Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Greensboro, N.C.
LYNN HEY, FOR THE NEWS & RECORD
The NC Folk Festival wraps up three-day event Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Greensboro, N.C.
LYNN HEY, FOR THE NEWS & RECORD
Melissa Hodges and her daughters, Finley Hodges, 3, and Avery Hodges, 6, play in puddles as they wait the next performers at the Old Courthouse Stage as the NC Folk Festival wraps up its three-day event Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Greensboro, N.C.
LYNN HEY, FOR THE NEWS & RECORD
Festival attendees seek shelter from an afternoon rainstorm as the NC Folk Festival wraps up its three-day event Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Greensboro, N.C.
LYNN HEY, FOR THE NEWS & RECORD
Festival goers wait out an afternoon rainstorm in LeBauer Park as the NC Folk Festival wraps up its three-day event Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Greensboro, N.C.
LYNN HEY, FOR THE NEWS & RECORD
Dancing breaks out as Michael Winograd & the Honorable Mentshn (Jewish Klezmer) performs at the City Stage as the NC Folk Festival wraps up its three-day event Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Greensboro, N.C.
LYNN HEY, FOR THE NEWS & RECORD
Dancing breaks out as Michael Winograd & the Honorable Mentshn (Jewish Klezmer) performs at the City Stage as the NC Folk Festival wraps up its three-day event Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Greensboro, N.C.
LYNN HEY, FOR THE NEWS & RECORD
Friends dance in the afternoon rainstorm that passed through as the NC Folk Festival wraps up its three-day event Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Greensboro, N.C.
LYNN HEY, FOR THE NEWS & RECORD
PHOTOS: NC Folk Festival on Saturday
Qwanqwa performs on the City Stage during NC Folk Fest in Greensboro, N.C., on Saturday, September 10, 2022.
WOODY MARSHALL, NEWS & RECORD
Qwanqwa performs on the City Stage during NC Folk Fest in Greensboro, N.C., on Saturday, September 10, 2022.
WOODY MARSHALL, NEWS & RECORD
Christen Blanton plays fiddle at the Honky-Tonk Jam at Center City Jam Spot during NC Folk Fest in Greensboro, N.C., on Saturday, September 10, 2022.
WOODY MARSHALL, NEWS & RECORD
Laura Jane Vincent sings "Angel From Montgomery" during the Honky-Tonk Jam at Center City Jam Spot during NC Folk Fest in Greensboro, N.C., on Saturday, September 10, 2022.
WOODY MARSHALL, NEWS & RECORD
Chris Pierce performs on the LeBauer Park stage during NC Folk Fest in Greensboro, N.C., on Saturday, September 10, 2022.
WOODY MARSHALL, NEWS & RECORD
Qwanqwa performs on the City Stage during NC Folk Fest in Greensboro, N.C., on Saturday, September 10, 2022.
WOODY MARSHALL, NEWS & RECORD
Abby Gray, Mary Catherine Hoover, Phoebe Barinwski and Ro Alia dance to Dolly Parton's "Jolene" during the Honky-Tonk Jam at Center City Jam Spot during NC Folk Fest in Greensboro, N.C., on Saturday, September 10, 2022.
WOODY MARSHALL, NEWS & RECORD
The Honky-Tonk Jam at Center City Jam Spot during NC Folk Fest in Greensboro, N.C., on Saturday, September 10, 2022.
WOODY MARSHALL, NEWS & RECORD
People Irish step dance at the Van Dyke Performance Space during NC Folk Fest in Greensboro, N.C., on Saturday, September 10, 2022.
WOODY MARSHALL, NEWS & RECORD
Steve-O steps on stage to play drums for a song during the Honky-Tonk Jam at Center City Jam Spot during NC Folk Fest in Greensboro, N.C., on Saturday, September 10, 2022.
WOODY MARSHALL, NEWS & RECORD
People stay dry under umbrellas as Chris Pierce performs on the LeBauer Park stage during NC Folk Fest in Greensboro, N.C., on Saturday, September 10, 2022.
WOODY MARSHALL, NEWS & RECORD
Sloan Bradshaw walks with her umbrella during NC Folk Fest in Greensboro, N.C., on Saturday, September 10, 2022.
WOODY MARSHALL, NEWS & RECORD
Chris Pierce performs on the LeBauer Park stage during NC Folk Fest in Greensboro, N.C., on Saturday, September 10, 2022.
WOODY MARSHALL, NEWS & RECORD
The audience applauds for Qwanqwa at the City Stage during NC Folk Fest in Greensboro, N.C., on Saturday, September 10, 2022.
WOODY MARSHALL, NEWS & RECORD
Martha Herbolich makes a donation during NC Folk Fest in Greensboro, N.C., on Saturday, September 10, 2022.
WOODY MARSHALL, NEWS & RECORD
People walk along Friendly Avenue in the rain during NC Folk Fest in Greensboro, N.C., on Saturday, September 10, 2022.
WOODY MARSHALL, NEWS & RECORD
Anna Vtipil performs on the Old Courthouse Stage during NC Folk Fest in Greensboro, N.C., on Saturday, September 10, 2022.
WOODY MARSHALL, NEWS & RECORD
Anna Vtipil performs on the Old Courthouse Stage during NC Folk Fest in Greensboro, N.C., on Saturday, September 10, 2022.
WOODY MARSHALL, NEWS & RECORD
Anna Vtipil performs on the Old Courthouse Stage during NC Folk Fest in Greensboro, N.C., on Saturday, September 10, 2022.
WOODY MARSHALL, NEWS & RECORD
PHOTOS: NC Folk Festival on Friday
The UNCG Old Time Ensemble performs in LeBauer Park at NC Folk Fest in Greensboro, N.C., on Friday, September 9, 2022.
WOODY MARSHALL, NEWS & RECORD
The UNCG Old Time Ensemble performs in LeBauer Park at NC Folk Fest in Greensboro, N.C., on Friday, September 9, 2022.
WOODY MARSHALL, NEWS & RECORD
Josh Roderick swings his 4-year-old daughter Sofia to the music of the UNCG Old Time Emsemble in LeBauer Park at NC Folk Fest in Greensboro, N.C., on Friday, September 9, 2022.
WOODY MARSHALL, NEWS & RECORD
The N.C. A&T Cold Steel Drumline performs at the Old Courthouse Stage during NC Folk Fest in Greensboro, N.C., on Friday, September 9, 2022.
WOODY MARSHALL, NEWS & RECORD
A group of people play the large drum in the Healing Earth Rhythms community drum circle at the City Center Jam Spot during NC Folk Fest in Greensboro, N.C., on Friday, September 9, 2022.
WOODY MARSHALL, NEWS & RECORD
Lyn McCoy covers her ears as the N.C. A&T Cold Steel Drumline performs at the Old Courthouse Stage during NC Folk Fest in Greensboro, N.C., on Friday, September 9, 2022. "I love it," she said, "but it's too loud for me."
WOODY MARSHALL, NEWS & RECORD
Dakota Greysen Dawkins catches a bubble from a vendor's tent on his tongue during NC Folk Fest in Greensboro, N.C., on Friday, September 9, 2022.
WOODY MARSHALL, NEWS & RECORD
Billy "Two Rivers" Hunt plays a drum in the Healing Earth Rhythms community drum circle at the City Center Jam Spot during NC Folk Fest in Greensboro, N.C., on Friday, September 9, 2022.
WOODY MARSHALL, NEWS & RECORD
People walk along Friendly Avenue as the sun sets at NC Folk Fest in Greensboro, N.C., on Friday, September 9, 2022.
WOODY MARSHALL, NEWS & RECORD
People applaud musicians performing at LeBauer Park during NC Folk Fest in Greensboro, N.C., on Friday, September 9, 2022.
WOODY MARSHALL, NEWS & RECORD
A child dances on top of playground equipment as Soultriii performs in LeBauer Park at NC Folk Fest in Greensboro, N.C., on Friday, September 9, 2022.
WOODY MARSHALL, NEWS & RECORD
Callie Jensen and Morgan Augillard enjoy sunshine and music in LeBauer Park during NC Folk Fest in Greensboro, N.C., on Friday, September 9, 2022. Jensen said, "Folk music is best live, you get that twang."
WOODY MARSHALL, NEWS & RECORD
The N.C. A&T Cold Steel Drumline performs at the Old Courthouse Stage during NC Folk Fest in Greensboro, N.C., on Friday, September 9, 2022.
WOODY MARSHALL, NEWS & RECORD
People on the lawn listen to the N.C. A&T Cold Steel Drumline at the Old Courthouse Stage during NC Folk Fest in Greensboro, N.C., on Friday, September 9, 2022.
WOODY MARSHALL, NEWS & RECORD
A Soultriii singer performs in LeBauer Park at NC Folk Fest in Greensboro, N.C., on Friday, September 9, 2022.
WOODY MARSHALL, NEWS & RECORD
People dance as Soultriii performs in LeBauer Park at NC Folk Fest in Greensboro, N.C., on Friday, September 9, 2022.
WOODY MARSHALL, NEWS & RECORD
Soultriii performs in LeBauer Park at NC Folk Fest in Greensboro, N.C., on Friday, September 9, 2022.
WOODY MARSHALL, NEWS & RECORD
A crowd listens as Soultriii performs in LeBauer Park at NC Folk Fest in Greensboro, N.C., on Friday, September 9, 2022.
WOODY MARSHALL, NEWS & RECORD
People walk along Friendly Avenue as the sun sets at NC Folk Fest in Greensboro, N.C., on Friday, September 9, 2022.
WOODY MARSHALL, NEWS & RECORD
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.