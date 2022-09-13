 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured top story breaking

NC Folk Festival announces winning 50/50 raffle ticket. Winner has 10 days to claim prize.

  • 0

GREENSBORO — The N.C. Folk Festival wrapped up on Sunday, but there's still some unfinished business.

No one has claimed the prize for the 50/50 raffle. Organizers announced Monday night that the winning ticket number is 0001742.

The winner gets half of the $3,820 raised. The rest goes to the festival.

Festival organizers said they're pleased with the participation for their first 50/50 raffle.

The person with the winning ticket has 10 days from the announcement to contact the festival to claim the prize, organizers said Tuesday. If the ticket holder does not respond in that time, a new winner will be chosen.

The winner should contact the festival at 336-265-6943 or info@ncfolkfestival.com. There's also an FAQ posted online about the raffle.

People are also reading…

Getting their jam on: NC Folk Festival opens up the stage to anyone who wants to perform
0 Comments

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Education secretary, first lady to visit Greensboro on Monday

Education secretary, first lady to visit Greensboro on Monday

The first of two Greensboro events will focus on the recruitment and preparation of qualified teachers and will feature the first lady as a special guest. The second event will highlight "High School to Career Pathways," according to a news release, which does not specify locations for the events. 

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

CDC warns about polio-like virus spreading among children

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert