NC Folk Festival announces winning 50/50 raffle ticket. Winner has 10 days to claim prize.

GREENSBORO — The N.C. Folk Festival wrapped up on Sunday, but there's still some unfinished business.

No one has claimed the prize for the 50/50 raffle. Organizers announced Monday night that the winning ticket number is 0001742.

The winner gets half of the $3,820 raised. The rest goes to the festival.

Festival organizers said they're pleased with the participation for their first 50/50 raffle.

The person with the winning ticket has 10 days from the announcement to contact the festival to claim the prize, organizers said Tuesday. If the ticket holder does not respond in that time, a new winner will be chosen.

The winner should contact the festival at 336-265-6943 or info@ncfolkfestival.com. There's also an FAQ posted online about the raffle.