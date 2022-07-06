NC governor orders flags lowered to half-staff in memory of Highland Park, Ill. shooting victims

Governor Roy Cooper has ordered all U.S. and North Carolina flags at state facilities to be lowered to half-staff immediately until sunset Saturday in memory of the victims of Monday's shooting during an Independence Day celebration in Highland Park, Ill.
“The July 4th holiday should be a day of celebration, not fear. Our prayers are with everyone affected by the tragic shootings over the weekend," Cooper said in a written statement. "It’s past time for more legislative and congressional action to help stop gun violence as more common sense changes are needed now.”
Individuals, businesses, schools, municipalities, counties and other government subdivisions are also encouraged to fly flags at half-staff for the duration of time indicated.