NC parents, if you never got that $335, here's where you sign up

GREENSBORO — North Carolina parents who never received a $335 payment from the state in 2020, now have until May 31 to apply for it.

These "Extra Credit Grants" are for families that lived in North Carolina for all of 2019 and had at least one child who was still under 17 at the end of 2019.

To apply, families need to visit www.ncdor.gov/extracredit and click on the application tab.

Most eligible families have already received these payments, either as a direct deposit or a check.

But some of the state's poorest families did not get those the payments automatically.

If you didn't file taxes in 2019 because you didn't make enough money to have to file taxes (generally $10,000 per year if single and $20,000 per year if married), you can still apply.

The website has more information about who is eligible and how the grants work.

The payments are per family, not per child. The idea is to help families pay for childcare or virtual learning expenses during the pandemic. Many people missed the initial deadline last year. This prompted the legislature to pass a law reopening the application period.

