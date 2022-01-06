NC sends EMS crews to help respond to 911 calls in Guilford County as COVID-19 surges

GREENSBORO — As state officials assign an ambulance "strike team" to Guilford County to help with increased calls and staffing shortages, local officials are asking people to not use the 911 system to seek COVID-19 tests.
Three supplemental ambulance crews joined Guilford County Emergency Services today to help with increased emergency calls and staffing shortages due to the COVID-19 surge, according to a county news release.
Each crew is slated to work a 12-hour shift, seven days a week, and will be scheduled during times of greatest call volume, the county said. The new crews are currently in orientation and may be deployed to the field as soon as this afternoon.
Meanwhile, the county is seeing instances of people with minor symptoms of the coronavirus calling 911 to get a COVID-19 test — which EMS crews do not carry.
"People are calling us and asking us 'can you test for COVID?'" county emergency services spokesman Scott Muthersbaugh said. "No, we definitely cannot."
And some people who are not in immediate distress are calling 911 to get transported to the hospital to get the test, he said.
"We urge the public to use our limited emergency resources for emergencies, such as shortness of breath, chest pain/discomfort, accidents with injury, decreased levels of consciousness, stroke symptoms, or other immediate life threats," the county said in the release.
The county advises people seeking a COVID-19 test to go to community testing events, pharmacies, drug stores and urgent care facilities. This does not include hospital emergency rooms, which the Triad's three health systems have said are not the appropriate place to seek a COVID-19 test. People can find a nearby testing site by going to MySpot.nc.gov and clicking on "find a testing site."
Guilford County Emergency Services has seen increased calls for service during the past several weeks and some ambulance team members are out because of COVID-19 exposure or infection, the county said.
The ambulance teams assigned by the state to Guilford County will be in place for two weeks, at which point state officials will reassess the situation and potentially reassign them based on the need across the state. A similar deployment occurred last fall.
The crews and Advanced Life Support units are being provided through the state's Emergency Management and EMS divisions. The units are provided through a federal ambulance contract with Global Medical Response, the county said in the news release.
