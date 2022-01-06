NC sends EMS crews to help respond to 911 calls in Guilford County as COVID-19 surges

GREENSBORO — As state officials assign an ambulance "strike team" to Guilford County to help with increased calls and staffing shortages, local officials are asking people to not use the 911 system to seek COVID-19 tests.

Three supplemental ambulance crews joined Guilford County Emergency Services today to help with increased emergency calls and staffing shortages due to the COVID-19 surge, according to a county news release.

Each crew is slated to work a 12-hour shift, seven days a week, and will be scheduled during times of greatest call volume, the county said. The new crews are currently in orientation and may be deployed to the field as soon as this afternoon.

Meanwhile, the county is seeing instances of people with minor symptoms of the coronavirus calling 911 to get a COVID-19 test — which EMS crews do not carry.

"People are calling us and asking us 'can you test for COVID?'" county emergency services spokesman Scott Muthersbaugh said. "No, we definitely cannot."

And some people who are not in immediate distress are calling 911 to get transported to the hospital to get the test, he said.