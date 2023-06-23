GREENSBORO — The North Carolina Zoo has a name for its new baby giraffe: “Fenn.”

The calf is named after the founders of the Giraffe Conservation Foundation, Julian and Stephanie Fennessy. The foundation works for the preservation of giraffes in the wild.

Giraffes live in sub-Saharan Africa and are considered “vulnerable” by the International Union for Conservation of Nature with about 68,000 in the wild. Threats include loss of habitat, poaching and disease.

Fenn’s mother, Leia, gave birth to him on May 20. His father, Jack, is also one of the zoo’s giraffes.

Giraffe keepers came up with a list of names and the zoo also invited members of the public to vote in an online poll. More than 100,000 votes were cast. Suggestions ranged from Nelson (after South African activist Nelson Mandela) to Mosi (an African name used for “firstborn son”) to Tamu (Swahili for “sweet”).