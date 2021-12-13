NC Zoo welcomes new grizzly bear named Ronan

ASHEBORO — The North Carolina Zoo has a new grizzly bear, the zoo announced in a news release on Monday.
The 740-pound male, named Ronan, came from the Reid Park Zoo in Tucson, Arizona.
Ronan, who is 9 years old, is settling into his new habitat in the North America continent area of the zoo, the release said.
The grizzly bear habitat had been empty since last summer, following the death of Tommo, a beloved grizzly bear who lived at the zoo for 26 years.
Ronan and his twin sister, Finley, were rescued in 2013 and relocated to the Reid Park Zoo when they were just barely a year old. That decision was made after wildlife officials in Yellowstone deemed their mother a “nuisance” bear, the release said.
Nuisance bears have lost their fear of humans because they start to associate people as suppliers of food. They pose a significant threat to humans — raiding campsites and hiking trails — and many bears, such as the mother, must be put down, the release said.
Ronan and Finley shared a habitat at Reid Park Zoo. However, like their counterparts in the wild, grizzlies need to live separately as they get older because they are solitary animals, according to the release.
Ronan was moved to the North Carolina Zoo based on a recommendation by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA).
“We are so excited to welcome Ronan to the Zoo,” Curator of Mammals Jay Stutz said in the news release. “He is settling in well and already building meaningful relationships with his keepers. We all look forward to the experiences that he will share with our guests and staff.”
Zookeepers at the Reid Park Zoo describe Ronan as a mellow bear. Stephanie Norton, Animal Welfare Specialist, said in the release: "Ronan has always been a calm and easygoing bear who quickly became a favorite with all of the keepers who worked with him. He has grown into an adult bear at Reid Park Zoo and will definitely be missed, but everyone here is so excited for his chance to continue to grow and experience new things at his new home."
Male grizzlies in the wild live about 22 years and weigh 400-700 pounds. They can run at speeds of 30 mph for short distances.
Once prevalent throughout western North America, there are currently about 55,000 wild grizzly bears on the continent, most of which live in Alaska. Approximately 1,500 grizzlies inhabit the lower 48 states of the U.S.
For more information about nuisance bear issues, visit https://bearwise.org/.