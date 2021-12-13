NC Zoo welcomes new grizzly bear named Ronan

Ronan was moved to the North Carolina Zoo based on a recommendation by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA).

“We are so excited to welcome Ronan to the Zoo,” Curator of Mammals Jay Stutz said in the news release. “He is settling in well and already building meaningful relationships with his keepers. We all look forward to the experiences that he will share with our guests and staff.”

Zookeepers at the Reid Park Zoo describe Ronan as a mellow bear. Stephanie Norton, Animal Welfare Specialist, said in the release: "Ronan has always been a calm and easygoing bear who quickly became a favorite with all of the keepers who worked with him. He has grown into an adult bear at Reid Park Zoo and will definitely be missed, but everyone here is so excited for his chance to continue to grow and experience new things at his new home."

Male grizzlies in the wild live about 22 years and weigh 400-700 pounds. They can run at speeds of 30 mph for short distances.

Once prevalent throughout western North America, there are currently about 55,000 wild grizzly bears on the continent, most of which live in Alaska. Approximately 1,500 grizzlies inhabit the lower 48 states of the U.S.

For more information about nuisance bear issues, visit https://bearwise.org/.