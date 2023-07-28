When the NCDOT decided to cut Burlington from the list of stops on its Piedmont train, Ryan Johnson considered it a loss not only for his commuting routine, but also for his sense of community.

Johnson, a philosophy professor at Elon University, was used to a schedule that for him had begun nearly five years ago. He'd wake up at 6:20 a.m. in Durham, eat breakfast, bike to the train station, push his bike aboard the train for the 35-minute ride to Burlington, get off and then bike to campus. And then at the end of the day, he did it all in reverse.

On May 18, the N.C. Department of Transportation (NCDOT) announced it was eliminating the Burlington, High Point, and Salisbury stops on the Piedmont in an effort to speed up the ride between Raleigh and Charlotte. The changes, made in response to increased demand, took effect July 10. The train does still stop at Cary, Durham, Greensboro and Kannapolis.

NCDOT says the revised schedule allows for several key benefits: five trains each way daily between Raleigh and Charlotte, up from four, and critically, ride times under a three-hour threshold.

"At first, the station agent told me that all of these changes were coming, and that it was exciting because they were adding a fifth route," Johnson said. "I thought 'Awesome!'"

Johnson's enthusiasm was quickly dashed, however, when the agent explained about the loss of the stops.

"Isn't public transportation supposed to serve everyone, not just the big cities?" Johnson said.

When asked about the decision, Elizabeth Macam, communications officer for the NCDOT, listed ridership data and trends, time necessary to clean and prepare trains, work schedules for Amtrak staff, and equipment availability as factors. She pointed to one piece of data as being particularly indicative of the reasoning: the morning stop in Burlington averaged only five daily on-off passengers for the year of 2022, which equates to two passengers getting on and off the train every day.

"Schedule times at the referenced stations were aligned with trends in higher demand periods while still allowing the overall service to operate efficiently for all passengers," wrote Macam in an email to the News & Record.

Although other routes, including the Carolinian, remain unchanged and daily service for trains that travel between North Carolina, Washington D.C., and New York will continue, representatives of commuters and passengers say they're still monitor the situation.

"We're having a continuing dialogue with the NCDOT," said Martin Wheeler, president of the Carolinas Association for Passenger Trains (CAPT), an independent organization that advocates for passenger rail. "They have pledged to do studies and analysis going forward to potentially rectify concerns from passengers."

In Salisbury, NCDOT rail division officials are expected to attend the next city council meeting in August. Salisbury's city manager Jim Greene says city officials hope to discuss morning and afternoon stops, which have been eliminated despite many primetime workers riding the trains.

In the meantime, commuters like Johnson are left with fewer options. Beyond that, he says, riding the train meant more than just a way to work.

Aboard the train, Johnson found himself within a eclectic community of commuters, leisure passengers and railroad staff. People not quite friends in most cases, but still somehow dear to him. He would come to know and joke with the station agents and conductors. He'd even come across several other professors who, like himself, also rode their bikes and packaged them onto the train for the commute.

He still doesn't understand the DOT decision, he said, but he's resolute about not having a car. Environmental concerns, cost, and extra time weigh heavily on his mind.

"I love moving throughout the world without this big hunky, hunk of metal," Johnson said. "I have no idea what I'm going to do now."