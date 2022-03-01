NCDOT plans to finish S. Main St. interchange in High Point

RALEIGH — Get ready for nearly two years of road construction at the South Main Street exit in High Point.

A Monroe company just received a $25.3 million contract to upgrade the South Main Street interchange on U.S. 29/U.S. 70/Interstate 85 Business, N.C. Department of Transportation said in a news release.

Boggs Contracting Inc. will be replacing the highway bridge and widening South Main Street to add turn lanes and bring the interchange up to current design standards, DOT said.

Work could start as soon as March 28, with most of the work complete by late summer 2024, DOT said.

Drivers on the highway will be able to use a temporary bridge with two lanes in each direction during the project. There will be lane closures for the work on South Main Street, DOT said.