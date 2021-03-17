Nearly 11% in Guilford County fully vaccinated against COVID-19, health officials say; spring break travel could bring a coming surge

As for the county’s vaccination sites, Campbell said that all of those have emergency plans in place, with designated safe areas, and staff was being updated on those procedures Wednesday.

If those clinics need to be canceled, he said, the county would notify people by email and text with instructions on how to reschedule.

“If you feel unsafe and you see the sky is darker than you'd like it to be, don't risk it,” Campbell advised.

County officials also noted on Wednesday that Guilford educators should begin getting their second shots this weekend.

And Group 4 became eligible for the vaccine Wednesday as well. That includes people 16 to 64 years old with certain medical conditions that pose a high risk for severe COVID-19 illness.

However, Guilford County Health Director Dr. Iulia Vann advised those younger than 18 receive their vaccine at the Four Seasons clinic instead of the county-operated sites.

That’s because the mall clinic offers the Pfizer vaccination, which has been approved for people 16 and older. Vaccines made by Moderna and Johnson & Johnson are not yet approved for those younger than 18, she said.