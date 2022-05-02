 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Nearly 3,000 gallons of untreated wastewater discharged Monday in Greensboro, officials say

  • 0
Greensboro logo horizontal
Courtesy of city of Greensboro

GREENSBORO — City officials announced that nearly 3,000 gallons of untreated wastewater was discharged Monday — for approximately an hour — from a sewer manhole at 1881 Mayfair Ave.

The cause was an accumulation of rags in a 15” size sewer main, according to a news release from city officials.

The untreated wastewater entered North Buffalo Creek, which is a tributary of the Cape Fear River basin. The main was unstopped by using a combination sewer cleaning truck to prevent further discharge.

Nearby hydrants were open to flush the creek and lime was spread on site.

0 Comments

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

2 injured in shooting Saturday night, Greensboro police say

2 injured in shooting Saturday night, Greensboro police say

Officers responded about 7:45 p.m. to the 2300 block of Randleman Road for a report of a shooting and found two people with injuries not considered life-threatening, police said in a news release. EMS took both shooting victims to a local hospital.

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Rwanda sued for $400 million by family of man who inspired Hollywood film

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert