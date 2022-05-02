Nearly 3,000 gallons of untreated wastewater discharged Monday in Greensboro, officials say

GREENSBORO — City officials announced that nearly 3,000 gallons of untreated wastewater was discharged Monday — for approximately an hour — from a sewer manhole at 1881 Mayfair Ave.

The cause was an accumulation of rags in a 15” size sewer main, according to a news release from city officials.

The untreated wastewater entered North Buffalo Creek, which is a tributary of the Cape Fear River basin. The main was unstopped by using a combination sewer cleaning truck to prevent further discharge.

Nearby hydrants were open to flush the creek and lime was spread on site.