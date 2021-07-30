Need a lift? Cone Health finds giving rides to appointments makes for healthier patients.

GREENSBORO — Undergoing chemotherapy and radiation treatment is hard enough for cancer patients.

But when you have to rely on public transportation — assuming it’s available — those appointments become even more burdensome.

“It took them a long time to pick me up,” Deb Hopper said of public transportation.

Getting back home was difficult, too. “They took their own good time to come back and pick me up,” said Hopper, who in January was declared free of the cancer that had invaded her colon and spread to her liver.

The 60-year-old still has follow-up visits, but now she’s “in and out” from her appointments.

That’s because Cone Health has set up a free transportation hub to help patients like Hopper who lack an easy way to make appointments.

The door-to-door service started as a trial program in Cone Health’s Cancer Center using Uber and Lyft services, said Rachel Marquez, who specializes in public health. It later spread systemwide, helping dialysis and other patients as well.

“We’ve seen a 58% reduction in no-shows and cancellations” since the program started about two years ago, Marquez said.