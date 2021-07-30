Need a lift? Cone Health finds giving rides to appointments makes for healthier patients.

GREENSBORO — Undergoing chemotherapy and radiation treatment is hard enough for cancer patients.
But when you have to rely on public transportation — assuming it’s available — those appointments become even more burdensome.
“It took them a long time to pick me up,” Deb Hopper said of public transportation.
Getting back home was difficult, too. “They took their own good time to come back and pick me up,” said Hopper, who in January was declared free of the cancer that had invaded her colon and spread to her liver.
The 60-year-old still has follow-up visits, but now she’s “in and out” from her appointments.
That’s because Cone Health has set up a free transportation hub to help patients like Hopper who lack an easy way to make appointments.
The door-to-door service started as a trial program in Cone Health’s Cancer Center using Uber and Lyft services, said Rachel Marquez, who specializes in public health. It later spread systemwide, helping dialysis and other patients as well.
“We’ve seen a 58% reduction in no-shows and cancellations” since the program started about two years ago, Marquez said.
After frequently hearing about the problems patients had with transportation, Marquez said she worked with others in the health system to analyze data and find out who was most at-risk of missing or canceling appointments.
“What we found was that the biggest gap in people getting to and from their appointments came from ZIP codes 27405 and 27406,” Marquez said.
Patients residing in those areas — which include east and south Greensboro — had a 12% and 15% no-show or cancellation rate, which was much higher than the other ZIP codes in Cone Health’s five-county service area.
In response, Cone Health started using screeners to talk with patients specifically from those ZIP codes to see if they needed help with transportation.
After setting up the transportation hub, the health system again looked at the numbers for those ZIP codes and found that no-shows and cancellations dropped considerably.
However, transportation problems aren’t limited to those areas.
Marquez said 80% of Cone Health’s service area is rural, places where getting a ride from Uber or Lyft is harder to come by.
“So we really had to go out and find additional partners that would go and pick up people in Liberty and Randleman and Eden and Reidsville, and bring them to Greensboro,” she said.
Cone Health partnered with local transportation companies and vendors who can pick up people in wheelchairs. And the hospital system also bought a $25,000 Dodge Journey SUV that it staffs itself.
Marquez estimated the system takes 80 to 100 patients a day to appointments, with 30 to 40 of those going to the Cancer Center.
Dr. Matt Manning, the Cancer Center’s chief of oncology, said the transportation hub is an example of how medicine is changing to meet the patient “where they’re at” and offer equal care to everyone.
“Sometimes we assume patients have access to all of the resources that we have,” Manning said.
Manning said one 84-year-old cancer patient he called "Emma" needed daily radiation treatments. The bus stop was two miles away from her home and the route to Cone took an hour and a half.
“This really created a barrier that was an impassible,” he said.
Before examining the transportation problems, doctors might have assumed her missed appointments meant Emma didn’t want the treatment, Manning said.
“The patient was blamed as noncompliant,” he said of the historical pattern.
Aside from helping provide consistent care, the transportation hub also pays for itself, Manning said.
“There is a cost to the health system for no-shows,” he said.
And better care means fewer patients ending up in emergency rooms, Marquez said.
"Patients who can't get their dialysis become really sick," she said. "And so what ends up happening is they take an ambulance and have an emergency room visit and now an inpatient stay, whereas if had they just gotten to their doctor's office to get that dialysis, it would have prevented all of that."
The Cancer Center also has “navigators,” Manning said, to detect when patients miss milestones in care.
The navigators will follow up with the patient to see what obstacles they might be facing when such milestones are missed.
“Before, that might have gone unrecognized,” Manning said.
As for Hopper, who had both her legs amputated in April because of complications from kidney disease, she’s especially grateful for the service now.
“Since I’ve been in this chair now," she said, "it really helps me a lot.”
