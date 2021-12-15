Need a recharge? Access to stations critical to get more electric cars on the road

The pace at which North Carolinians shift to emission-free vehicles depends not just on drivers’ appetite for going electric, but also on their ability to charge their cars and trucks when and where they wish.

Or, at least when and where they really need to do so.

“The pushback I see over and over again is the scenario that doesn’t work for them,” said Rick Sapienza, director of the Clean Transportation Program at the North Carolina Clean Energy Technology Center at N.C. State University, in describing drivers who resist switching to electric vehicles.

They could be parents who do the bulk of their driving locally but travel hundreds of miles to take their children to college once or twice a year, he explained. Even with charge ranges of 200 miles and more for the latest electric vehicles, such a trip could require at least one plug-in on each leg of the trip.

“But most of us just don’t need to charge every day,” Sapienza noted, adding that an electric vehicle owner with charging access at home and at work likely would have at least 20 hours of charging time on most days. “Compare that to your cellphone. If it could stay fully charged every day, you’d be pretty happy.”