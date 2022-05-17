Need to renew your license? DOT adds Saturday hours at 2 Greensboro offices

ROCKY MOUNT — People who need to renew their driver's license or take their road test can now get that done on Saturdays.

Starting this weekend, two driver's license offices in Greensboro will be open from 8 a.m.-noon to provide express services for walk-in customers on Saturdays, the N.C. Department of Transportation said in a news release. The change affects 16 offices across the state and is in preparation for the busy summer season, DOT said.

In Greensboro, the offices at 2527 E. Market St. and 2391 Coliseum Blvd. will be open for Saturday hours through Aug. 27. The office at 2001 Silas Creek Parkway in Winston-Salem will also be open on Saturdays.

These services will be offered: driver's license or ID card renewals, duplicate orders, address changes, REAL ID issuances, and road tests for people who have already completed the knowledge and written tests.