New adult care facility proposed for Greensboro

GREENSBORO — A new 60-bed adult care home is being proposed for Greensboro.

The Stanbridge would be created by moving 28 adult care home beds and 32 special care unit beds from Holden Heights, another adult care facility in Greensboro.

Guilford Opco II and Guilford Propco II have filed a certificate of need application with the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services to develop the new adult care facility. The two limited liability corporations were formed in July.

North Carolina law requires that health care providers get approval before acquiring, replacing, or adding to their facilities or equipment.

The project is expected to cost $9.7 million and would be completed in February 2027.

There will be a public hearing at 10 a.m. Dec. 15 at the Benjamin Branch Library, 1530 Benjamin Parkway in Greensboro.

Comments about the proposal must be received by 5 p.m. Dec. 1. Submit comments by email (as an attachment) to DHSR.CON.Comments@dhhs.nc.gov or by regular mail to: Healthcare Planning and Certificate of Need Section, Division of Health Service Regulation, 2704 Mail Service Center, Raleigh, NC 27699-2704.