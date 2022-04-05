New brand messaging unveiled by Greensboro Convention and Visitors Bureau

GREENSBORO — You're Welcome. That's the new brand messaging campaign for the city released by the Greensboro Convention and Visitors Bureau on Tuesday.

The marketing tool came after more 4,500 surveys were completed by community members, stakeholders, students and visitors to better understand people's impressions of Greensboro and the city's strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats, according to a CVB news release.

"This brand captures both the welcoming spirit of Greensboro and our appreciation for the wonderful community that we live in," the CVB said in the release. "Through this new branding, we are able to express to potential new residents, companies and organizations that they are welcome in Greensboro, and to share with visitors and current residents the many welcoming amenities, events and benefits they will find here."

The tagline will be added to ad campaigns promoting the city and seeking to attract new residents, businesses and visitors.

CVB partnered with national firm Development Counselors International and local agency Boulton Creative to create surveys and gather the results.