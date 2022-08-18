 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
New bus service connects Winston-Salem to Fayetteville. It includes stops in High Point, Lexington and Asheboro.

The Mid-State Express bus service started last month, Sunway Charters said in a news release.

The route operates seven days a week year-round with four dedicated, 56-passenger buses leaving Winston-Salem and Fayetteville at 9 a.m. daily. Return trips leave daily at 2 p.m. from both sites.

Tickets range from $4 to $32 one-way.

Sunway Charters says each bus comes with power outlets and free Wi-Fi.

Sunway Charters also operates the Mountaineer East/West intercity bus service from Winston-Salem, serving Boone, Wilkesboro, Hamptonville and Greensboro, and the Mountaineer North/South route, serving Charlotte, Gastonia, Lincolnton, Hickory, Lenior and Boone.

These fixed-route services are in partnership with N.C. Department of Transportation to give passengers an alternative to driving between major cities throughout the state, Sunway Charters said.

Find out more or buy tickets at sunwaycharters.com/bus-tickets. Passengers must have exact change to buy tickets on board the bus.

