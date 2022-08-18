New bus service connects Winston-Salem to Fayetteville. It includes stops in High Point, Lexington and Asheboro.

Images of spidery lightning filling the sky off North Carolina’s new Rodanthe “Jug Handle” Bridge hint it might soon become an Outer Banks attraction all its own. The 2.4-mile bridge, which opened July 28, is 24.5 feet above the Pamlico Sound and affords users a chance to see for miles in every direction. Coastal photographer Wes Snyder was hoping to take advantage of that view when he began ...