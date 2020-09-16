New campaign wants Guilford voters to support school bonds referendum

GREENSBORO — On their ballots this November, voters will be asked if they are willing to give Guilford County permission to borrow $300 million to pay for school construction and renovation.

Now, a coalition of local community and business leaders has launched a campaign to get their support.

They are calling it the "Vote S.M.A.R.T." campaign — short for safe, modern, accessible, renovated, tech-ready schools.

County commissioners voted in May to put the referendum on the ballot in the amount of $300 million — a fraction of the nearly $2.7 billion in improvements consultants say are needed.

Bonds are a common way for local governments to pay for large school construction and renovation projects. They allow the cost of the work to be spread out over many years rather than shouldered all at once.

They typically require approval from residents.

That's why the Vote S.M.A.R.T. campaign was launched.

“Our community recognizes that school buildings across the county are falling apart and we can no longer delay fixing them," said Cecelia Thompson, the co-chair of the Vote S.M.A.R.T. committee, in a news release.

Contact Jessie Pounds at 336-373-7002 and follow @JessiePounds on Twitter.​