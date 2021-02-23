 Skip to main content
New COVID-19 outbreak reported at High Point assisted living facility, according to report from NC health officials
New COVID-19 outbreak reported at High Point assisted living facility, according to report from NC health officials

HIGH POINT — A new COVID-19 outbreak at a High Point assisted living facility is listed in a report issued Tuesday by state health officials.

Westchester Harbour at 630 Whittier Ave. has reported 39 cases of the highly contagious disease, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The report showed no deaths have occurred.

Of those cases, 30 involved residents and nine involved staff members, according to the report.

A message left with the facility's administrator late Tuesday afternoon was not immediately returned.

The report does not indicate the dates when positive test results were received or when they were reported at the local level. 

On its website, NCDHHS notes that data in the reports is preliminary, and these numbers and facilities are subject to change. Cases listed in the reports do not necessarily represent active cases.

Download PDF Feb. 23 COVID19 ongoing outbreaks

Contact Kenwyn Caranna at 336-373-7082 and follow @kcaranna on Twitter.

