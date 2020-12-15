New COVID-19 outbreaks reported at Jamestown nursing facilities

GREENSBORO — Two new COVID-19 outbreaks associated with nursing facilities in Jamestown have been reported to the state, according to data released by the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services on Tuesday.

The Shannon Gray Rehabilitation and Recovery Center has four coronavirus cases among staff members, according to the report. No cases were reported among residents.

"Our staff has done a phenomenal job thus far during this pandemic," said Jess Hamilton, director of clinical services, who declined to comment further.

Adams Farm Living & Rehabilitation reported three COVID-19 cases involving staff members. No cases were reported among residents.

"It’s not totally unexpected with the positivity rate rising in the county and with the Thanksgiving holiday," Executive Director Sherry Ingram Bass said.

A previous outbreak at Adams Farm, which involved 58 cases and three deaths, was declared over in September.

According to Tuesday's report, outbreaks at Brighton Gardens of Greensboro (four cases) and Brookdale High Point Assisted Living (seven cases) are now over.