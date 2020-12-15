 Skip to main content
New COVID-19 outbreaks reported at Jamestown nursing facilities
GREENSBORO — Two new COVID-19 outbreaks associated with nursing facilities in Jamestown have been reported to the state, according to data released by the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services on Tuesday.

The Shannon Gray Rehabilitation and Recovery Center has four coronavirus cases among staff members, according to the report. No cases were reported among residents.

"Our staff has done a phenomenal job thus far during this pandemic," said Jess Hamilton, director of clinical services, who declined to comment further.

Adams Farm Living & Rehabilitation reported three COVID-19 cases involving staff members. No cases were reported among residents.

"It’s not totally unexpected with the positivity rate rising in the county and with the Thanksgiving holiday," Executive Director Sherry Ingram Bass said.

A previous outbreak at Adams Farm, which involved 58 cases and three deaths, was declared over in September. 

According to Tuesday's report, outbreaks at Brighton Gardens of Greensboro (four cases) and Brookdale High Point Assisted Living (seven cases) are now over.

In a congregate-living setting, a COVID-19 outbreak is defined as two or more laboratory-confirmed cases. An outbreak is considered over if there is no evidence of continued transmission within the previous 28 days.

Data included in NCDHHS' twice-weekly report — issued late Tuesday and Friday afternoons — is preliminary and subject to change. Cases listed in the reports do not necessarily represent active cases.

Kenwyn Caranna: Five stories reflecting the myriad emotions 2020 brought us

From rage, panic and grief, to hope, determination and renewal, these stories from 2020 reflect the spectrum of human emotion.

Contact Kenwyn Caranna at 336-373-7082 and follow @kcaranna on Twitter.

