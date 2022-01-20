New COVID-19 testing sites open in the Triad this afternoon

Two new COVID-19 testing sites will open at 1 p.m. today in the Triad.

An indoor site will open at Providence Place, 1701 Westchester Drive, Suite 850, according to a news release from Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist. This site will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays, weather permitting.

Signage will direct people to parking and the correct entrance.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In Winston-Salem, drive-thru testing will be available 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday at Bowman Gray Stadium (west lot), 1250 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

The PCR testing is available to anyone age 2 or older, with or without symptoms.

Appointments are recommended, but not required, and can be made by visiting https://lhi.care/covidtesting or by calling 877-562-4850.

The sites are being operated by Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist in conjunction with the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services and various community partners. Those who wish to be tested do not need to be Wake Forest Baptist patients.

Weather permitting, the sites will be open through mid-February.