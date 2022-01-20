 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
New COVID-19 testing sites open in the Triad this afternoon
0 Comments
alert top story editor's pick

New COVID-19 testing sites open in the Triad this afternoon

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Two new COVID-19 testing sites will open at 1 p.m. today in the Triad. 

An indoor site will open at Providence Place, 1701 Westchester Drive, Suite 850, according to a news release from Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist. This site will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays, weather permitting.

Signage will direct people to parking and the correct entrance.

Despite record children’s Covid-19 hospitalizations, vaccination rates amongst children are lagging. Veuer’s Chloe Hurst has the story!

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

In Winston-Salem, drive-thru testing will be available 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday at Bowman Gray Stadium (west lot), 1250 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

The PCR testing is available to anyone age 2 or older, with or without symptoms. 

Appointments are recommended, but not required, and can be made by visiting https://lhi.care/covidtesting or by calling 877-562-4850.

The sites are being operated by Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist in conjunction with the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services and various community partners. Those who wish to be tested do not need to be Wake Forest Baptist patients.

Weather permitting, the sites will be open through mid-February. 

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Children vaccination limbo creates record children hospitalizations

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Guilford County declares emergency ahead of weekend storm
Local

Guilford County declares emergency ahead of weekend storm

The latest reports from the National Weather Service indicate the area could get 2 to 4 inches of snow starting late Saturday into Sunday evening, with locally higher amounts, especially north and west of Greensboro. And one-tenth to three-tenths of ice accumulation is possible, with areas south of Burlington and Lexington most likely to be impacted. 

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert