New Davidson County ordinance to regulate protest and public gatherings

Law enforcement will still be allowed to issue a command to disperse if a threat to the public peace is determined. Officers are also allowed to establish barricades to preserve public peace and it would be unlawful for anyone to intentionally cross over a law enforcement line or barricade.

Under the proposed ordinance, it will be unlawful for anyone to camp or light a bonfire on any public property owned by the county, including public rights-of-way and sidewalks. The county retains the right to remove a temporary shelter, bedding or personal belongings deemed a public nuisance.

If the ordinance is approved, it will be unlawful for any person to use objects to obstruct a public road, sidewalk, right-of-way or any entrance or exit to private property or any other area open to the public. This also includes attaching themselves to another person, building, or vehicle.

Anyone who fails or refuses to abide by or violates these rules shall be subject to penalties and arrest.

Smith said after the months of protest and counter-protest, government officials became aware of the impact that not having a set ordinance has had on the public peace. He said the ordinance is to bring a little bit of clarity about what is acceptable and what is not acceptable when protesting.

"We need to have a tool for our law enforcement officers to have clear cut rules and regulations," Smith said. "Given the world we live in, we need some regulation in case something like this ever happens again. We are not regulating the right to free speech or right to assemble, we are just making the rules real clear."