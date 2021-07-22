 Skip to main content
New dog park in Gibsonville opens for a preview this Saturday
Dogparks (copy)

Deebo, a 12-week-old German shepherd, plays with his owner, Erik Padgett, in the LeBauer Park dog park in Greensboro in March. A new dog park is slated to open in Gibsonville this fall. 

 WOODY MARSHALL, NEWS & RECORD

GIBSONVILLE — Dog owners will get a preview this weekend of a new dog park set to open this fall at Northeast Park.

All vaccinated dogs and their owners are invited to the park at 9 a.m. Saturday at 3441 Northeast Park Drive. 

Dogs are man’s best friend, but if they have bad manners, they can become an annoying one. Buzz60’s Keri Lumm reports on expert advice to help your pup.

Guilford County Parks is in the process of repurposing a former baseball field into the dog park. It will feature agility equipment and shade structures and will be handicap accessible. The facility is currently open to the public during regular park hours.

Northeast Park map

“We heard from many community members that they desired a place to let their dogs run free while at the park” Tim Brown, Northeast Park supervisor, said in a news release.

“This dog park will provide a great place for both owners and dogs to be fully engaged while using this facility. This is an opportunity for community dog activities and will allow our community advocates to program special events at this location,” he said.

Backyard Canine Academy will host a live demonstration during the event. They will show some of their dogs in basic and advanced obedience as well as doing scent work, including gun powder detection and article searches. Backyard Canine Academy also will take questions regarding training.

Guilford County Animal Services will also be onsite to host a rabies clinic and adoptable dogs will be available as well. Call 336-641-3401 to register.

For more information about Guilford County Parks, visit www.guilfordparks.com or follow on Facebook @GuilfordCountyParks.

