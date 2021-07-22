New dog park in Gibsonville opens for a preview this Saturday

GIBSONVILLE — Dog owners will get a preview this weekend of a new dog park set to open this fall at Northeast Park.

All vaccinated dogs and their owners are invited to the park at 9 a.m. Saturday at 3441 Northeast Park Drive.

Guilford County Parks is in the process of repurposing a former baseball field into the dog park. It will feature agility equipment and shade structures and will be handicap accessible. The facility is currently open to the public during regular park hours.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We heard from many community members that they desired a place to let their dogs run free while at the park” Tim Brown, Northeast Park supervisor, said in a news release.

“This dog park will provide a great place for both owners and dogs to be fully engaged while using this facility. This is an opportunity for community dog activities and will allow our community advocates to program special events at this location,” he said.

Backyard Canine Academy will host a live demonstration during the event. They will show some of their dogs in basic and advanced obedience as well as doing scent work, including gun powder detection and article searches. Backyard Canine Academy also will take questions regarding training.