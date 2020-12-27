New group serves as 'bridge of communication' for Triad's deaf community

One of the people the organization has assisted is Christina Langdon-Larson, a GTCC student who is deaf and has three children, one of whom is also deaf. She is hoping to become a certified medical assistant.

Allen-Draft helped her find her current apartment near North Church Street, and on a Friday afternoon right before Christmas, she delivered several bags of gifts for her children.

“I almost got kicked out of another apartment, I was pregnant, didn’t know what to do, and one of my deaf friends told me to contact her (Allen-Draft),” Langdon-Larson said in sign language with Allen-Draft interpreting. “It’s been a struggle, but I feel like I have some good support. Without it, we wouldn’t have this place.”

CODA had helped her get into a temporary shelter before she moved into the apartment, and will be providing furniture for the new place, Allen-Draft said.

During the pandemic, Allen-Draft has also been trying to check in virtually with families. Before the spread of COVID-19, CODA regularly hosted group sessions, which is something she hopes to resume soon.

“The deaf community has taken a hit also in socializing,” Allen-Draft said. “We’ve seen a rise in mental health challenges as well. So we want to be able to do group engagements, do workshops on identity. Peer-to-peer is a big deal, being around other people where they can sign.”

