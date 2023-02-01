New GTCC program aims to provide high-paying path to manufacturing jobs

GREENSBORO — A new work-study program at Guilford Technical Community College will provide selected students with a two-year, debt-free associate degree and a path to high-paying jobs in advanced manufacturing.

It's all because of a partnership GTCC announced Tuesday with the North Carolina Federation for Advanced Manufacturing Education — NC FAME for short. About 30 students are expected to be chosen to start the program this fall.

Gov. Roy Cooper said during the announcement at GTCC's Center for Advanced Manufacturing campus in Greensboro that it's crucial to have a workforce with the specialized education and training to fill the many jobs coming to the Triad.

"Our community colleges are our not-so-secret weapon when it comes to building a strong workforce, and it's great to see companies recognize that," Cooper said. "Partnerships like these are helping talented young students by making education and training more accessible and affordable."

There are four sponsor companies which will select eligible students: German manufacturer Zielh-Abegg in Greensboro; Jowat Adhesives in Archdale; MasterBrand Cabinets in Lexington; and Toyota Battery Manufacturing in Liberty.

Students selected for the program will have a paid position three days a week with one of the sponsor employers and attend classes at GTCC the other two days.

WANT TO APPLY? For more details about the program, visit gtcc.edu/gtccfame.

After students receive 1,800 hours of on-the-job experience, 85% of graduates have the potential to be hired by that sponsoring company and earn wages that are, on average, 25% more than those who didn't go through the program.

Program graduates will also able to transfer their credits to a four-year university to pursue a variety of STEM programs.

To house the new program, GTCC expects to spend nearly $2 million to renovate a section of the Center for Advanced Manufacturing campus on West Gate City Boulevard that is currently used for storage. Renovations are expected to begin before the end of 2023, according to GTCC President Anthony Clarke.

The Federation for Advanced Manufacturing Education was created by Toyota and moved to the Manufacturing Institute for national scaling in 2019. The Manufacturing Institute now supports FAME USA, which has grown to include 37 chapters supported by more than 400 company partners across 14 states.

'Our not-so-secret weapon' GTCC President Tony Clarke leads Gov. Roy Cooper on a tour of the school's Center for Advance Manufacturing in Greensboro.

Beth Pitonzo, senior vice president of instruction at GTCC, said leaders plan to visit a couple of FAME sites in other states this week to learn more about best practices and operational needs.

"We're getting on it," she said, adding that FAME students beginning this fall will likely meet in a temporary space at the Center for Advanced Manufacturing until a permanent home for the program is completed.

For students not selected, GTCC leaders say the school has many other course offerings to provide the necessary skills to obtain well-paying jobs in the manufacturing field.