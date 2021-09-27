New High Point children's museum has something for every age — even adults

Nido Qubein, president of High Point University, proposed the museum as part of a larger effort to overhaul the city’s downtown area. He and his wife, Mariana, are the lead sponsors, said Olivia Pekkala, director of marketing and communications for the museum.

Pekkala said she wasn’t at liberty to say how much money the Qubeins have donated to the project.

The nonprofit museum is overseen by a board of community leaders and volunteers and is partnering with HPU to develop activities and educational programming.

Ward said the museum should be completed by the end of October. She said admission will cost around $10 for both adults and children.

There is a glitch, however, in announcing the opening date. A decision by the city to postpone a nearby infrastructure project has Nido Qubein putting the brakes on the museum’s opening, according to The High Point Enterprise.

The city delayed a series of upgrades to Montlieu Avenue between North Main and North Centennial streets after construction bids came in at nearly twice the estimated cost of $5 million.

HPU had offered to split the cost of the improvements, which included burying overhead utility lines and sidewalk enhancements, the newspaper reported.