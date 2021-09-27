New High Point children's museum has something for every age — even adults

HIGH POINT — After years of planning, community input and innumerable meetings, workers are close to finishing the city’s newest museum.
The Nido & Mariana Qubein Children's Museum features a mix of entertainment, education and exploration on the roughly 4-acre site. Officials hope to open it this fall.
Touted as the second development catalyst for downtown — the first was the baseball stadium — the $30 million project at Montlieu Avenue and North Hamilton Street has come a long way from its initial whisper in 2016. Even earlier this year, the site wasn’t much to look at.
“It was like a mud pit for the first half of this year,” said Megan Ward, the museum’s executive director. “Then the structural steel came up, and it was like boom, the building came to light.”
Late last week, dozens of workers were inside assembling the two-story museum’s 75,000 square feet of exhibit space.
Among the exhibits:
• The STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and math) Lab, offering coding, an arts studio and experiments led by High Point University students.
• An outdoor double-decker carousel, featuring 32 animals, plus chariots and a spinning tub.
• A Bricks Room with LEGOs.
• The Courage Climber, a space with petal-shaped platforms where the biggest potential fall is only 18 inches.
• Mars Academy, where children can explore life aboard a space vessel and measure their weight on the red planet.
• Hall of Mysteries, which allows guests to follow clues, explore secret passages and navigate a laser maze.
• Kids Point, a town featuring a restaurant, fire truck, grocery store, pet clinic, video production studio, furniture design lab and race car garage, where children can time themselves at a “pit stop.”
“When we went to children’s museums for the other parts of the country, I would ask: ‘What’s your most popular exhibit?’” Ward said.
Time and again, she was told it was the grocery store.
Argyle, a company based in Brooklyn, designed the exhibits. Representatives came to High Point and met with educators, parents and children to learn what they wanted.
Educators talked about the need for STEAM learning. Parents wanted safety, easy parking and coffee. And children wanted to see scale cities (like Kids Point).
The museum strived to create spaces for toddlers, pre-teens, teenagers and parents. There’s an area with comfortable seating for parents to watch as their kids play in the indoor obstacle course. And, of course, there’s coffee.
Nido Qubein, president of High Point University, proposed the museum as part of a larger effort to overhaul the city’s downtown area. He and his wife, Mariana, are the lead sponsors, said Olivia Pekkala, director of marketing and communications for the museum.
Pekkala said she wasn’t at liberty to say how much money the Qubeins have donated to the project.
The nonprofit museum is overseen by a board of community leaders and volunteers and is partnering with HPU to develop activities and educational programming.
Ward said the museum should be completed by the end of October. She said admission will cost around $10 for both adults and children.
There is a glitch, however, in announcing the opening date. A decision by the city to postpone a nearby infrastructure project has Nido Qubein putting the brakes on the museum’s opening, according to The High Point Enterprise.
The city delayed a series of upgrades to Montlieu Avenue between North Main and North Centennial streets after construction bids came in at nearly twice the estimated cost of $5 million.
HPU had offered to split the cost of the improvements, which included burying overhead utility lines and sidewalk enhancements, the newspaper reported.
Qubein said an October opening date was canceled “until we see a solution for Montlieu,” the Enterprise reported.
In an email to the News & Record last week, he added: “We have a good relationship with the city. While we are disappointed the original promise to fix the infrastructure on Montlieu has not been fulfilled in a timely manner. We are hopeful we can move forward quickly, responsibly and with fairness to all.
“After all, we are High Point’s University, and part of our mission is to grow and advance our community and transform our downtown district.”
Still, Ward said, while she doesn’t want to get anyone’s hopes up, “we are full steam ahead. Our building is nearing completion."
