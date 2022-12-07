New lion welcomed at NC Zoo

ASHEBORO — The North Carolina Zoo is welcoming a new lion, according to its Facebook page.

Haji, a male lion born at the Audubon Zoo in New Orleans, is currently in quarantine at the North Carolina zoo. He will join the zoo's female lion Mekita.

Haji, whose name means “journey,” is almost three years old, according to the Facebook post.

Once Haji has completed his quarantine period, he and Mekita will get to know each other behind the scenes for several weeks. The public likely will be able to see Haji early next year, the zoo said.

Reilly, a 23-year-old African lion at the North Carolina Zoo who had been battling renal disease for several years, died in August.