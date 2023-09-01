HIGH POINT — A community vigil for a retired school bus driver killed last week will be held at 7:30 p.m. today at Baldwin’s Chapel Seventh-day Adventist Church Gymnasium in High Point.

The vigil to honor Gwendolyn Diane (Davis) Flood, 70, was originally expected to be held at Ragsdale High School. Instead, the vigil is take place in the church gym at 1200 Leonard Ave., according to information posted online by Serenity Funeral Home & Cremations.

On Wednesday, Guilford County Sheriff Danny Rogers announced the arrest of a Statesville man charged with first-degree murder in the death of Flood, who was killed during an altercation Aug. 24 at her home.

Maliq Anthony Marshall-Hardy, 28, also is charged with attempted first-degree murder in the attack on Flood's 28-year-old niece, Jessica Faith Perry, who remains in stable condition in a local hospital, sheriff’s officials said.

A celebration of life service will be held Sept. 9. The location and time are being determined.

Flood was a bus driver for Guilford County Schools until she retired Oct. 31, 2018. She was hired as a bus driver on Aug. 27, 1999, according to information provided by the school district.

According to her obituary notice, she was born in Washington, DC. Survivors include children, Westney Cross, Terri Broadnax and Jahnique Flood; grandchildren, Jamir Broadnax, Tershauna Broadnax, Tasia Broadnax, Daylon Flood, Destin Flood and D’Trien Flood; siblings, Wezlyn Davis, Nellie Dawson and Patricia Kingsberry; a host of relatives and friends.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William Flood.

Online condolences may be offered at serenityfhcremations.com.