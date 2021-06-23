New parking deck opens on North Eugene Street in downtown Greensboro, city says

GREENSBORO — The first new downtown parking deck in more than 30 years is open and accepting hourly and monthly parkers, the city said in a news release.

The Eugene Street Parking Deck, located a 215 N. Eugene St., is located across the street from the Newbridge Bank Park. It adds 950 new spaces to downtown, the city said.

The new parking deck provides parking for the adjacent $140 million Project Slugger mixed-use building. The deck is also expected to be used for visitor parking for baseball games and overflow parking for the Tanger Center for the Performing Art, according to the city.

The deck has automated pay stations, electric vehicle charging spaces and bike racks. There are entrances on Bellemeade and Eugene streets.

To sign up for a monthly parking pass, contact the parking office at 336-373-2145 or parking@greensboro-nc.gov.