New program trains Guilford County foster parents to help LGBTQ children deal with trauma

GREENSBORO — A new program hopes to train Guilford County foster parents to help LGBTQ youth they’re fostering who may be dealing with trauma or mental health challenges.

Alexander Youth Network, a Charlotte-based nonprofit that works with children across the state, wants to find and train foster parents to provide LGBTQ youth in foster care with housing and resources to better cope with trauma and manage their mental health challenges. The program has partnered with the Guilford Green Foundation for funding.

“It’s not always about being a foster parent, people could just become an ally and not just a foster parent,” said Stacia Jackson, the chief marketing officer of the Alexander Youth Network. “Even if you don’t want to do it, just knowing that someone supports them can make a difference.”

The organization chose Guilford County for the program because there is already a solid LGBTQ setting in the community, according to Melanie Comans, therapeutic foster care program manager at Alexander Youth Network. The long-term goal is to get deeply rooted in the county, to support youth in their mental health journey, and find a good home for all the children.

Disparities for LGBTQ youth are exacerbated when they live in foster care or unstable housing, according to the authors of a 2019 study in Pediatrics, the journal of the American Academy of Pediatrics.

“This points to a need for protections for LGBTQ youth in care and care that is affirming of their sexual orientation and gender identity,” the authors wrote.

The nonprofit Children’s Rights group said on its website that in New York, studies show some 78% of LGBTQ youth were removed or ran away from foster homes because of the hostilities they faced, and 56% chose to live on the street — rather than in a foster care placement — because they felt safer there.

The 2019 study in Pediatrics found that 30.4% of youth in foster care identify as LGBTQ and 5% as transgender.

Comans said she wants people to know that this program isn’t just about foster kids finding good housing. It is also about them becoming independent and not having to face judgment and being allowed to live in their truth, she said.

Comans said she knew this program was needed in Guilford County because of how many LGBTQ youth need help and assistance. She wants to build inclusiveness and mental health awareness.

There were multiple challenges with launching the program locally. Getting the message out to the public has proved to be difficult with everyone not being completely open to the concept of the program, Comans said. Another struggle that the program deals with is getting people to become true allies even if they don’t want to foster any children.

Foster parent Gladys Strange has been through the training. She has been fostering children for over 23 years. The decision to become involved in the LGBTQ community started when one of her foster children told her that she was gay.

“From the beginning, I was very accepting and didn’t judge my daughter at all because I loved her regardless,” Strange said.

In December, she took the Therapeutic Foster Care training. She decided that she wanted to become an active member of the Alexander Youth Network because she wanted her house to be a safe place for all children. Encouraging and letting children be whoever they want to be is something that she said she places high value in.

Prospective foster parents can find out more about the program at an information session on Monday through the Guilford Green Foundation. Those interested in fostering LGBTQ youth will have a chance to meet the staff and children that are a part of the program.

Contact Tanasia Moss at 336-373-7371

