GREENSBORO — Nineteen recruits graduated from the 108th Greensboro Police Academy and joined the Greensboro Police Department on Aug. 21.
A private and socially-distanced ceremony was held without an audience at the Greensboro Public Safety Training Facility, with a presentation of awards, diplomas and an oath of office.
The new officers went through more than 900 hours of training and instruction in more than 40 different areas of study, including interpersonal communication, problem-solving and using technology to make communities safer, the police department said in a news release.
As part of the communications training, recruits were taught the principals of procedural justice and implicit bias, the department said. Procedural justice is a collaborative method of listening and talking that increases mutual understanding and trust among members of the public and police. Understanding implicit bias training examines the inherent biases present in all people.
Lawndale Baptist Church donated the Bibles the officers used to swear the oath of office. The officers may keep the Bibles throughout their careers, the department said.
