New winter shelter opens to help the homeless in Greensboro

GREENSBORO — Nearly two dozen people sought shelter Tuesday night at the city's newest emergency winter shelter for the homeless, a former motel that is being transformed into supportive housing for the homeless.

For now, the former Regency Inn and Suites motel at 2701 N. O. Henry Blvd. will be available during the winter's coldest nights as an emergency shelter for up to 100 people who are homeless, city officials said. Temperatures dipped to below freezing overnight Tuesday and stayed there until almost 9 a.m. Wednesday, when it warmed up to 36 degrees, according to weather data collected at Piedmont Triad International Airport.

The former motel site provides shelter for adults only, and guests must be referred from either the Interactive Resource Center or Greensboro Urban Ministry for registration. No walk-ins will be accepted.

The nonprofit Partnership Homes Inc., with help from $3 million in city loan financing, bought the motel and remodeled the units with the goal of providing supportive housing for homeless individuals and families, according to a news release from the city.

The program will focus on helping the chronically homeless and people with disabilities, according to Partnership Homes president Mike Cooke.